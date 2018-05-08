First conference of Smart Cities CEOs this week

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The slow progress in Smart Cities Mission (SCM) projects in the country has prompted the Union Urban Affairs Ministry to call for a meeting withthe CEOs of the smart cities. The two-day first apex conference for the CEOs of Smart Cities will be held in Bhopal.

This is the first such conference after the launch of Smart Cities Mission on June 25, 2015. Officials said that the conference to be held on May 8 and 9 has been organised for providing a platform for cross learning and knowledge sharing among the Smart City CEOs.

As reported by cities, 3,012 projects worth Rs 1,38,984 crore have been identified for implementation under the Modi government’s flagship programme. Out of which, over 750 projects of more than Rs 25,000 crore have been completed or are being implemented.

As many as 99 cities have been selected for development as Smart Cities. Officials said that an amount of about Rs 10,000 crore has been released by the Centre to states for the project. The smart city mission is aimed at urban transformation and it comprise key projects such as digitally integrated smart city centres, street re-design, installation of solar rooftop on buildings, etc., however, it has seen slow implementation at the ground level.