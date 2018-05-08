Four terrorists, 7 over ground workers arrested in Baramulla

BARAMULLA: Four terrorists and seven over ground workers (OGWs) were arrested by security forces in raids, here on Tuesday.
A pistol and a car have been seized from their possession.
Further details are awaited.
BARAMULLA: Four terrorists and seven over ground workers (OGWs) were arrested by security forces in raids, here on Tuesday.
A pistol and a car have been seized from their possession.
Further details are awaited.
O
P
E
N
RSS worker, CPM member hacked to death in Puducherry
Constitution bench to hear CJI Dipak Misra impeachment plea today
Trump accuses Russia probe investigators of conflicts of interest
Train services remain suspended for 3rd day in Kashmir
New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman resigns amid abuse allegations