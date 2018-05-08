Home Nation

Four terrorists, 7 over ground workers arrested in Baramulla

By ANI

BARAMULLA: Four terrorists and seven over ground workers (OGWs) were arrested by security forces in raids, here on Tuesday.

A pistol and a car have been seized from their possession.

Further details are awaited. 

