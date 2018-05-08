Home Nation

Gurugram Namaz Row: 15-member committee to resolve issue

The Haryana Waqf board had on Monday, alleged encroachments on 19 mosques in Gurugram that were lying unused or were illegally occupied, which was forcing Muslims to pray in the open.

Published: 08th May 2018 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Muslim men roll up namaz mats after they were forced to stop offering Friday prayers in a park in Gurugram | Express

By ANI

GURUGRAM: In the wake of Gurugram locals objecting to Muslims conducting their prayer rites in the open, the Gurugram Police Commissioner and District Collector, on Tuesday, met with the members of the community to discuss the issue.

In an earlier meeting conducted between top executives of the Police, the District Administration and the members of the Hindu and Muslim community, a decision to form a 15-member committee, comprising of both Hindu and Muslim members was arrived upon, with the committee set to make decisions on key issues of religious interests, such as the one in question now.

The Haryana Waqf board had on Monday, alleged encroachments on 19 mosques in Gurugram that were lying unused or were illegally occupied, which was forcing Muslims to pray in the open.

The Board demanded intervention from state authorities and the vacating of all illegally occupied places so that it could be used for offering prayers on Friday. The outfit also urged to provide police protection to those offering prayers at these places.

On Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had backed the members of right-wing Hindu groups, who allegedly prevented people from offering namaz at open spaces in Gurugram, saying, "It is our duty to maintain law and order. There has been an increase in offering namaz in open. Namaz should be read in Mosques or Idgahs rather than public spaces."

His statement came following several Hindutva groups had prevented prayers at three places; Cyber Park, IFFCO Chowk and a plot near Sahara Mall in Gurugram.

On April 20, six people were arrested for disturbing namaz in Gurugram as Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti has called for a ban on namaz in open spaces.

Gurugram Namaz Row

