Home Nation

Impeachment row: Highlights of hearing in Supreme Court

SC says it is a piquant and unprecedented situation where CJI is a party and other four judges may also have some role.

Published: 08th May 2018 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Following are the highlights of the hearing in the SC where two Congress MPs withdrew their petition challenging the rejection of the impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu:

  • SC declares the petition as dismissed as withdrawn.

  • SC says it is a piquant and unprecedented situation where CJI is a party and other four judges may also have some role.

  • Senior advocate Kapil Sibal representing the two MPs questions the setting of the Constitution bench overnight and demands a copy of the administrative order.

  • SC expresses reluctance to accept the demand saying it would not lead to anywhere.

  • SC tells Sibal that he started by saying there is no personal agenda, no malice and malafide against anyone but it appears that there is something else.

  • Sibal said he stands by his statement that there was no agenda against anyone and he was here in the SC to uphold the dignity of the institution.

  • Attorney General K K Venugopal sought dismissal of the Congress MPs plea saying they did not have the support of other Rajya Sabha MPs who were signatories to the impeachment notice.

  • AG said only two MPs from the Congress party have moved the SC, whereas there were MPs from six other opposition parties, who had moved the impeachment notice in the Rajya Sabha.

  • Judges in the Constitution bench say there is no bar that a five-judge bench cannot hear a fresh petition.

  • Advocate Prashant Bhushan files RTI in the SC seeking copy of the administrative order by which the Constitution bench was set up to hear the impeachment case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Impeachment row Chief Justice of India Venkaiah Naidu

Comments

More from this section

Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Maharashtra farmers to launch 'jail bharo' protest on May 14

Punjab Cabinet nod to one-time relaxation of rules to fill up 282 posts of staff nurses on contract

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion