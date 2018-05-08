Meghalaya Class 12 Result 2018 to be announced on May 10 at 10 AM

Tura: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) Tura will declare the Meghalaya Class 12 i.e. Meghalaya HSSLC Science, Commerce and Vocational stream Results 2018 on May 10 at 10 AM.

This year, a total of 29840 candidates had appeared for the HSSLC (Class 12) examination at 62 examination centres in Khasi-Jaintia region and 39 others in Garo Hills, which was conducted between 6 and 29 March, 2018.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

www.newindianexpress.com

www.results.shiksha

Steps to check your results:

STEP 1: Visit- www.newindianexpress.com or our partner website www.results.shiksha

STEP 2: Click on the results link on the homepage

STEP 3: Provide your details of HSSLC 2018 examination like your roll number, study mode (regular/distance/online), D.O.B., name, mobile number, email address and city name

STEP 4: Click on the submit button

STEP 5: Your result will be displayed

STEP 6: Download your result for future reference