Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Mobile Internet services were snapped in the summer capital on Saturday morning in the wake of an encounter between security forces and militants in the Chattabal area of the city.

Published: 08th May 2018 11:21 PM

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Mobile Internet services were restored here tonight after remaining suspended for four days following an encounter between militants and security forces in the Chattabal area,  the police said.

Mobile Internet services had been restored in Srinagar and Budgam districts, a police official said.

He, however,  said only low-speed 2G services had been restored.

High-speed 4G services continued to remain barred on mobile devices, the official said.

The facility was suspended in other areas, including four south Kashmir districts and Ganderbal in central Kashmir, after another encounter in Shopian on Sunday.

Five militants were killed in that gunfight, while five civilians lost their lives in clashes between protestors and the security forces.

