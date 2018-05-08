NPF selects Lok Sabha by-poll candidate, ruling PDA may choose its own tomorrow

By PTI

KOHIMA: With just two days left to file nominations, opposition Naga People's Front (NPF) today selected its candidate for the bypoll to the lone Lok Sabha seat of Nagaland, while the ruling People's Democratic Alliance is likely to choose its consensus nominee tomorrow.

The by-election would be held on May 28 and the last date for filing nomination is May 10.

The NPF's central executive council decided to field C Apok Jamir in the election, party sources said.

The ruling People's Democratic Alliance comprising the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDDP), the BJP, the Nationalist People s Party and Independents would be deciding on their consensus candidate tomorrow.

NDPP secretary general Abu Metha told PTI that the PDA leaders will meet tomorrow and decide whether or not to field consensus candidate for the by-poll.

The by-election was necessitated due to resignation of Neiphiu Rio as the MP who contested and won the state Assembly elections held in February and became the chief minister.

His party NDPP joined hands with the BJP to oust the 15-year-old reign of the NPF from power.

Returning Officer for the by-poll, M Patton, said no nomination was filed till today since May 3, the first day of filing nomination papers.