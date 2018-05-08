Home Nation

Pakistan miffed over Bangladesh's call to make India observer to Organisation of Islamic Cooperation

Pakistan blocked India’s original request to join on the ground that the membership rules stipulate that an aspiring member cannot have a conflict with an existing member.

Published: 08th May 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

India and Pakistan flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh’s call to induct India and other nations with large Muslim populations as observers to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has drawn a sharp retort from Pakistan. 

Although India has over 10 per cent of the world’s Muslim population, Pakistan blocked India’s original request to join on the ground that the membership rules stipulate that an aspiring member cannot have a conflict with an existing member. Pakistan also uses the platform to try and internationalise the Kashmir issue, without much success.

After the 45th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on Sunday, Bangladesh’s minister of state for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam said a proposal to include India as an observer was made as part of reforming the organisation.

“India is a big country with a huge Muslim population which is bigger than the total population of several Muslim countries,” he said.

In a statement on Sunday evening, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry pointed out that “just before conclusion of the Conference, the host country circulated text of Dhaka Declaration. It only reflected the views of the host country.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation india pakistan muslims Bangladesh

Comments

More from this section
Smart City

First conference of Smart Cities CEOs this week

Researchers at IIT Bombay develop improved model of predicting monsoon

Constitution bench to hear CJI Dipak Misra impeachment plea today

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'