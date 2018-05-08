Suspected Naxals torch two trucks carrying logs of wood in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

By PTI

NAGPUR: Suspected Naxals torched two trucks carrying logs of wood near Gatta area in Gadchiroli district, a police officer said today.

The incident took place late last night, he said.

"Three unarmed persons wearing civil clothes stopped the trucks and set them on fire in Gatta area. The vehicles were carrying logs of wood from the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM)," Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh told PTI.

The trio escaped from the spot after the incident, he said adding that some Naxal-related material like hand-bills and red banners were recovered from the spot, which indicates that they could be Naxals, he added.

FDCM General Manager Rishikesh Ranjan said the trucks were set ablaze while transporting the logs to the forest depot.

"They were private trucks deployed to carry the wood. The vehicles were roped in as per the tender procedure," he said.

Further investigation into the incident is on.