BJP, RSS trying to impose autocratic rule: P Chidambaram

By PTI

MANGALURU: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today alleged that the BJP and RSS were trying to impose autocratic rule in the nation and their main aim was to destroy the federal system and build a Hindu nation.

He said the BJP-led government at the Centre wanted to impose the ideology of 'one history, one language and one living style', which was a dangerous threat to Indian culture and to the nation's hallmark of unity in diversity.

Speaking to reporters here, Chidambaram said the previous BJP rule in Karnataka was the worst in the state's history.

"During their term, they changed Chief Ministers thrice. They have no achievements to boast of, so now they are attacking chief minister Siddaramaiah. My question is why are they not campaigning based on their achievements,? he said.

"BJP is trying to enter South India through Karnataka and we should stop them. It is a danger signal for the diversity of South India," he added.

Sharply criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chidambaram said he should maintain the dignity of his post.

Every single statement regarding Field Marshal Cariappa and General Thimayya that he made the other day in a campaign speech was wrong, he said

"He should not do this. He should not speak whatever comes to his mind like a BJP spokesperson," Chidambaram said.

The former Union Finance Minister said petrol and diesel should be brought under the Goods and Services Tax.

He alleged that the Modi government was not doing this because it wanted to loot the people.

Chidambaram said the Indian Oil Corporation chairman has said people were panicking over hike of fuel prices and so they had put a break on price hike for a short time.

"I want to say, why he is not saying Modi ordered me to put on hold the daily price hike on petroleum products for the Karnataka election?"

Chidambaram said people were already panicking because of price hikes. The fuel prices should be reduced and there was no benefit in putting the hike on hold for a few days,he said.

The Congress leader said the entire nation was looking at Karnataka elections eagerly and asked the people to vote for a stable government led by the Congress to sustain developmental works initiated under the Siddaramaiah rule.

He said that in the last five years, the GDP of Karnataka increased from Rs 6,43,292 crore to Rs 9,49,111 crore, recording an eight per cent growth.

The per capita income had increased by 1.25 per cent in five years of Congress rule, and the revenue surplus was 0.8 per cent, "which is a record in entire India."

He said Karnataka has the lowest unemployment rate of 2.6 per cent. Infant mortality rate had been reduced and electricity had reached villages. The development could be provided since the state had a stable government led by the Congress, he said.

Development and welfare programmes went hand-in-hand under the Siddaramaiah-led government, he said.

"Siddaramaiah is the first Karnataka Chief Minister to have completed a full five-year term after Devaraj Urs," he said.