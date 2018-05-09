Home Nation

Border residents demand early construction of bunkers in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch 

The border residents of Poonch district raised the demand at a public grievance redressal camp organised by the district administration at Mankote.

Published: 09th May 2018 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMMU: Faced with frequent shelling by Pakistani troops, the people residing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir today demanded early construction of underground bunkers for their safety.

The border residents of Poonch district raised the demand at a public grievance redressal camp organised by the district administration at Mankote to address the developmental issues of the populace living near the LoC and beyond the fence line, a senior government official said.

District development commissioner (DDC), Poonch, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who attended the camp, assured the gathering that construction work for the bunkers for LoC pockets of Mankote would be taken up shortly.

In January, the Centre had sanctioned the construction of 14,460 individual and community bunkers at a cost of Rs 415.73 crore for people living along the LoC and International Border in Jammu division.

According to official figures, 7,298 bunkers would be constructed along the LoC in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, while 7,162 underground bunkers would be constructed along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts.

A large number of people from dozens of villages, including Kasbalari, Salani, Mankote and Sagra, attended the camp and informed the DDC about the difficulties they faced due to frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

They complained about the lack of basic infrastructure like drinking water, electricity and road connectivity, and made various demands to rectify the situation in the area, the official said.

"The participants also raised issues of inclusion of fence side families under Below Poverty Line (BPL) category, receiving station, bank branch and repairing road to Ram Kund Temple at Mankote," he said.

Asad directed the district officers to remain in contact with the people, pay regular visits and organise camps in all the remote areas to resolve public issues and also disseminate awareness about the various government schemes designed for their welfare.

"Small foot bridges would be constructed over rivulets and streams for safe passage of school going children," the spokesman said, adding that construction of playgrounds in each panchayat of the Mankote tehsil would be taken up on priority.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Poonch  Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Mumbai cop seeks permission to 'beg in uniform', says he is not receiving salary

Delhi High Court sets aside order summoning Salman Khurshid in trespass case

BJP, RSS trying to impose autocratic rule: P Chidambaram

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona