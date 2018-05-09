Guwahati Diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

LGBI Airport to get facelift

The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati is set to get a facelift, with the Centre approving a proposal to build a new terminal. The decision is aimed at accommodating the increasing aviation traffic in the city. Official sources said the new terminal building would straddle across 1.03 lakh sq m and it would be developed at a cost of I1,383 crore. It will be able to handle a combined annual capacity of nine million passengers. The airport also caters to passengers of neighbouring states, particularly land-locked Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

Woes for commuters

Commuters using public transport in Guwahati, have been going through a harrowing time following a 72-hour strike called by the All Assam Cab Operators’ Union (AACOU) from May 7. The strike was called in support of various demands, including an increase in incentives, minimum fare of I100. Services of Ola and Uber are severely disrupted. The AACOU said the strike was peaceful. But in a statement, Uber said: “We regret the disruption caused to our riders and driver community in Guwahati by a small group of individuals who are resorting to violence and vandalism”. Auto-rickshaw drivers are having a field day. Some commuters alleged that they had been forced to pay high fares.

Langur exchange for breeding at zoo

The Assam State Zoo, popularly known as the Guwahati Zoo, solved a long-standing problem of breeding of langurs, thanks to its animal exchange programme. Under the programme, the zoo exchanged a male capped langur with a female capped langur with Nagaland’s Dimapur Zoo. This is the first instance of animal exchange between the two zoos. The Guwahati zoo has only male capped langurs while Dimapur has only female capped langurs. According to authorities, the exchange of the animals was for the purpose of breeding. The Guwahati Zoo has been exchanging animals with other zoos for a long time.

Vibrant North East 2018 held for farmers

In order to benefit the farmers of the Northeast by linking them directly to the market, a three-day agricultural expo, ‘Vibrant North East 2018’, was held in Guwahati from May 3 to 5. Organised by the Centre for Agriculture and Rural Development along with the Indian Council of Food and Agriculture, it was inaugurated by PL Thanga, Member Secretary of the State Planning Board of Mizoram. “The state and Central governments formulated a number of policies and schemes for developing the sector. One of the major initiatives taken by the government is increasing investment in the sector,” Thanga said.

