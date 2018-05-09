IIT-Kanpur revokes suspension of 14 students, allows them to study in new semester starting May 14

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: IIT-Kanpur Senate, the topmost administrative body of the prestigious institute, has allowed re-admission to 14 students who were suspended in connection with an incident of ragging on campus last year. Revoking their suspension, the senate allowed them to study in the new semester starting May 14.

However, re-admission would be provisional. It would be later reviewed on the basis of the High Court order as the matter is pending there, a senior IIT-K administrative official said on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

The related incident had taken place on IIT-K campus on the night of August 19, 2017. Some first year students had reported that they had allegedly been ragged and abused by some of their seniors.

The matter was probed and was found to be true and all the 22 students of second year, named by the juniors, were suspended by the institute administration.

While 14 of them had been suspended for three years, eight others were suspended for six months.

“As the suspension period of the eight students has ended, they have automatically become eligible for re admission,” said an institute official.

The decision to review suspension of rest of the 14 was taken at a meeting presided over by new director Prof Abhay Karindkar on May 3. However, the senate has decided to allow re-admissions on a provisional basis only so that the same could be reviewed in course of any court order in near future.

Institute sources said that these students would study in the same semester in which they were studying at the time of their suspension.

The accused students have been informed about the senate decision and told to take provisional admission since the new session is starting from May 14. Classes will commence a week later.