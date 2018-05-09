Home Nation

IIT-Kanpur revokes suspension of 14 students, allows them to study in new semester starting May 14

IIT-Kanpur Senate allows re-admission to 14 students who were suspended in connection with an incident of ragging on campus last year. 

Published: 09th May 2018 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

The related incident had taken on 2017. Some first year students had reported that they had allegedly been ragged and abused by some of their seniors.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: IIT-Kanpur Senate, the topmost administrative body of the prestigious institute, has allowed re-admission to 14 students who were suspended in connection with an incident of ragging on campus last year. Revoking their suspension, the senate allowed them to study in the new semester starting May 14.

However, re-admission would be provisional. It would be later reviewed on the basis of the High Court order as the matter is pending there, a senior IIT-K administrative official said on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

The related incident had taken place on IIT-K campus on the night of August 19, 2017. Some first year students had reported that they had allegedly been ragged and abused by some of their seniors.

The matter was probed and was found to be true and all the 22 students of second year, named by the juniors, were suspended by the institute administration.

While 14 of them had been suspended for three years, eight others were suspended for six months.

“As the suspension period of the eight students has ended, they have automatically become eligible for re admission,” said an institute official.

The decision to review suspension of rest of the 14 was taken at a meeting presided over by new director Prof Abhay Karindkar on May 3.  However, the senate has decided to allow re-admissions on a provisional basis only so that the same could be reviewed in course of any court order in near future.

Institute sources said that these students would study in the same semester in which they were studying at the time of their suspension.

The accused students have been informed about the senate decision and told to take provisional admission since the new session is starting from May 14. Classes will commence a week later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

'Maharana Pratap Marg' poster pasted on Akbar Road signboard; police registers case

Iranian nuclear issue should be resolved through talks: India

Centre should consider ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir from Ramzan: CM Mehbooba Mufti

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona