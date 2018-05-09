Jammu and Kashmir's historic Mughal road reopens after two days

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Traffic on the 86-km-long historic Mughal road was resumed on Wednesday after remaining suspended for two days due to accumulation of snow and slippery conditions while the Kashmir and Ladakh highway were also through for traffic.

Traffic on the Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region, resumed this morning, a traffic police official told UNI.

The road was closed on May 7 following fresh snowfall at several places, including Pir-ki-Gali, he said, adding that snow clearance operation was started from both sides and traffic was restored today.

The Centre has recently approved the road as National highway to make it all weather road by constructing tunnels.

He said light motor vehicles will ply from both sides on the road.

However, no heavy vehicle will be allowed till further orders as the road is still very narrow at some place as vehicles had to pass through snowfall.

Meanwhile, two-way Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) traffic will continue on the 300-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway, linking the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, he said.

Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) traffic will continue to ply one-side only to prevent any accident and traffic jam.

Two-way traffic also continued on Srinagar-Leh national highway, the only road linking the Ladakh region with Kashmir.

However, traffic will be allowed from Drass in Ladakh to Sonamarg in central Kashmir in the morning.

Later, traffic will be allowed from here to other side of the Zojila pass, he said.