Home Nation

Mumbai cop seeks permission to 'beg in uniform', says he is not receiving salary

In his letter, constable Dnyaneshwar Ahirrao has asked permission to beg to take care of his ailing wife and manage household expenses.

Published: 09th May 2018 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A constable with the Mumbai police has sought permission to "beg in uniform", saying he can not support his family as he hasn't been receiving salary for the last two months.

In his letter to department superiors, Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, constable Dnyaneshwar Ahirrao has asked permission to beg to take care of his ailing wife and manage household expenses.

In the letter, Ahirrao, attached to the Local Arms unit, said he had taken leave from March 20 to March 22.

However, as his wife's leg got fractured, he could not report to duty when the leave expired, he said.

Ahirrao, posted with the security team at `Matoshree', the residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, claimed that he informed, over phone, his unit in-charge about the emergency leave he was availing of for five days.

Following his wife's treatment, he resumed duty on March 28, he said.

But following this, he stopped getting the salary, his letter said, without revealing more information.

"I have to take care of my sick wife, old parents and a daughter. Besides, I have to pay monthly instalment of the loan I have taken. But since my salary has been stopped, I am unable to meet these expenses. So I want permission from you to beg in uniform," the letter said.

Ahirrao himself could not be contacted for more details.

When contacted, Vasant Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Local Arms Unit, said, "The matter comes under the administration department. I can not comment on it."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai cop Mumbai Devendra Fadnavis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Siachen base camp tomorrow

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu escapes bull attack

Delhi High Court frowns upon 'blatant discrimination' against HIV patient by two government hospitals

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona