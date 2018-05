By ANI

RAJNANDGAON:: On Tuesday two villagers in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district were shot dead by Naxals on suspicion of them being police informants.

The incident took place in Gandai town at around 7:30 p.m. last evening.

The Naxalites also left a letter written in red ink claiming responsibility for the murders.

Both men were in their late 30s.