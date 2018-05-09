Home Nation

NIA takes over probe into seizure of Aadhaar cards from Maoists

The case was registered by the Jharkhand Police on March 6 in Dumri police station of Giridih district in the state.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency has taken over probe in the case pertaining to the seizure of over 1,100 Aadhaar cards and guns from Maoists after an encounter with the state police in March, officials said here today.

...the Jharkhand Police had arrested 15 armed Maoist cadres including functionaries of CPI (Maoist) from village Akabakitanr, PS Dumri, district Giridih and 12 other regular weapons including AK-47, Insas, SLR and .303 rifles were recovered from them, the agency said in a statement.

It said 60 ATM (SBI) cards, 199 letters of thanks issued by the Allahabad Bank for opening accounts and 1125 Aadhaar cards were also recovered during the operation.

During the initial investigation, it has been revealed that the amount collected as levy by the Maoists is being used to acquire property in the names of close associates of CPI (Maoist) cadres, it said.

An NIA team led by a Superintendent of Police ranked official has been sent to Jharkhand to probe the case, it said.

Maoists NIA National Investigation Agency Aadhaar cards

