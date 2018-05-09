Pune, Uttar Pradesh get clearance for new airports

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Civil Aviation Ministry has given site clearance for the construction of a new airport in Pune. Accepting the recommendations made by the steering committee on Greenfield Airports, Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday accorded site clearance approval to the Greenfield International Airport at Purander, Pune.

The minister also accorded ‘in-principle’ approval to the Uttar Pradesh government for setting up of Noida International Greenfield Airport at the North of Jewar Village, Uttar Pradesh.

“Today, I have accorded site clearance to the new greenfield airport for Pune at Purandar,” civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu said in a tweet.

“The existing airport has exhausted its capacity and this new airport will help us (fly) more passenger and (carry out) cargo operations to the vibrant city of Pune,” the minister added.

The new airport is expected to come up at an estimated cost of Rs 14,000 crore and will be spread across an area of 2,400 hectare.