Rape victim attempts suicide in Uttar Pradesh after heated row with husband 

By PTI

BANDA: A woman raped by former BSP MLA Purshottam Naresh Dwivedi in 2010 tried to commit suicide after having a heated debate with her husband, the police said today.

A special CBI court had in 2015 sentenced Dwivedi to ten years imprisonment in the case.

"The woman, who was raped by former BSP MLA Purshottam Naresh Dwivedi, consumed dye and tried to end her life in Nareni area here yesterday," Bharat Kumar Lal, Additional Superintendent of Police, said.

She had married Rahul Nishad in January this year.

She had some arguments with her husband over the phone after which she tried to commit suicide, the officer said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be stable, the police said.

The woman, a minor during the time of the incident, was working as the politician's domestic help.

She was raped and later framed in a theft case by the accused when she tried to run away.

Besides a large number of politicians, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also visited the victim in 2011 and assured her of justice.