Home Nation

Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant murder: Seven sent to custody till May 14

Sawant was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Kandivali's Gokul Nagar area of Mumbai in April.

Published: 09th May 2018 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested seven people in connection with the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant.

The Police informed that they have also recovered some weapons from the possession of the accused.

All the arrested accused have been sent to police custody till May 14 by the Bombay High Court.

Sawant was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Kandivali's Gokul Nagar area here in April.

The local leader from Kurar in Maharashtra was shot in the chest and was declared brought dead, according to doctors at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

He was a former deputy branch head of the Shiv Sena from Kurar. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shiv Sena leader murder Sachin Sawant murder

Comments

More from this section

Jammu and Kashmir: Restrictions lifted in downtown after three days, Jamia gates open

Jammu and Kashmir's historic Mughal road reopens after two days

Punjab Board Class X results: Ludhiana's Gurpreet Singh tops with 98 per cent

IPL2018
Videos
JACTO members arrested in Chennai following protest over pension scheme
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone echoed of elegance at Met Gala 2018 
Gallery
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat