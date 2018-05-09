Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant murder: Seven sent to custody till May 14

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested seven people in connection with the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant.

The Police informed that they have also recovered some weapons from the possession of the accused.

All the arrested accused have been sent to police custody till May 14 by the Bombay High Court.

Sawant was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Kandivali's Gokul Nagar area here in April.

The local leader from Kurar in Maharashtra was shot in the chest and was declared brought dead, according to doctors at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

He was a former deputy branch head of the Shiv Sena from Kurar. (ANI)