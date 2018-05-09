Home Nation

Tremors with epicentre in Afghanistan-Kazakhistan border felt in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi

Tremors of an earthquake that had its epicentre in the Afghanistan-Kazakhistan border region were felt in the north Indian states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, officials said.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI: Tremors of an earthquake that had its epicentre in the Afghanistan-Kazakhistan border region were felt in the north Indian states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, officials said.

The quake was felt at about 4:15 pm today, a MeT Department official said.

"The intensity of the earthquake, which had its epicentre in Afghanistan-Kazakhstan border, measured 6.2 on the Richter Scale," he said.

There were no reports of loss of life or damage to property, government officials said.

Tremors were also felt in Delhi, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

