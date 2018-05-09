Tripura CPM MP Jitendra Chaudhury alleges food and job scarcity in state

By UNI

AGARTALA: The CPI (M) MP in Lok Sabha Jitendra Chaudhury today alleged that severe job and food scarcity hit the villages of the state and so far over 400 Indian citizens from Chowmanu in Dhalai district moved to Bangladesh in search of work in two months of the BJP-IPFT government.

Addressing media Chaudhury alleged the works under MGNREGA has been stopped and the rural job opportunity has been hampered serious because the new government could not pay due attention to the issue rather has been wasting energy on unnecessary matters.

He alleged BJP and its ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) of rising a disturbing 'extra-parliamentary power groups' who are trying to grab power in villages and rural Panchayats.

However, the villagers in rural areas of the state are half-starved and are suffering from severe poverty due to absence of work.

At least 400 odd people from East and West Gobindabari in Chowmanu block (of Dhalai district) stay in Bangladesh to work.

The government claims that funds are available.

Why work was not allotted under MGNREGA scheme? He asked.

He wrote a letter to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a query about absence of MGNREGA work.

He added that in reply from the CMO was informed that funds were available and all District Magistrates were instructed to clear arrear payments and start work.

The Village Development Committees were formed by BJP and Village Action Committees were formed by IPFT in rural areas, he alleged and claimed that the "extra-Parliamentary groups" were internal strife to grab power and have been quarreling amongst them over share of power.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Mrinal Kanti Deb said the allegations were "false talks".

People always move from less developed country to more developed nations in search of livelihood.

Tripura's days are still not that bad to have a son of the soil go to Bangladesh looking for work, Deb added.