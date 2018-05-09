Home Nation

Two BSF jawans killed in Manipur blast

Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were killed in an IED blast outside their camp in Manipur today, a senior official said.

Published: 09th May 2018 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

File Image of BSF Jawans for Representational Purposes. | PTI

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed and three civilians, including a woman, were injured when suspected militants triggered an IED blast in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Wednesday.

The police said the explosion took place at around 2 pm outside a variety store, around one km away from Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s private residence on the Imphal-Dimapur national highway and near the BSF’s 49th Koirengi battalion camp.

BSF constables – Sanjay Tirkey and NN Meitei – had sustained splinter injuries and they succumbed to their injuries in hospital. They were on a road protection duty at the time of the incident.

The three civilians injured were Heishnam Muby, Mangshata Premlata Devi and Binbya Thakuri. The 40-year-old Premlata Devi is the store’s owner. 

Official sources told The New Indian Express that Premlata Devi, who is undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal, was critical. 

The Chief Minister condemned the blast. So far, no insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

