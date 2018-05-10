Home Nation

24 Bangladeshi youths with suspected terror links held in Tripura

All of the youths carrying fake Aadhaar cards and a team of the NIA is coming from Guwahati tomorrow to interrogate the youths.

Published: 10th May 2018 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Twenty four Bangladeshi youths were today arrested with suspected terror links from the Agartala railway station, a senior police official said.

All of them were carrying fake Aadhaar cards and a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is coming from Guwahati tomorrow to interrogate the youths, the official said.

Acting on a tip-off, Mobile Task Force (MTF) personnel raided the railway station and arrested the 24 Bangladeshis, who reached here from Delhi in the Tripura Sundari Express, MTF Superintendent of Police Abhijit Chowdhury told PTI.

The MTF, a section of the state police, deals with illegal immigration and related cases.

"All of them were carrying fake Aadhaar cards, showing they were issued from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. We checked the Aadhaar cards online and found they were fake. Some of them had identity cards issued from different madrassas of our country," Chowdhury said.

A team of NIA is coming from Guwahati tomorrow to interrogate them, Chowdhury said adding, that "we cannot rule out the possibility of their link with any terrorist outfit".

"The youths were not carrying any valid passports. Three had Bangladeshi passports but those have been expired long back," he said.

Following the arrests, the DGP asked various central and state intelligence agencies to interrogate them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tripura National Investigation Agency Mobile Task Force Tripura Sundari Express

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Maharashtra cop caught on camera extorting money from tourist at Ellora Caves

SC refuses to pass any order on promotion of ED official probing Aircel-Maxis deal case

Centre to tread cautiously on ceasefire proposal in Jammu and Kashmir 

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies