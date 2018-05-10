24 Bangladeshi youths with suspected terror links held in Tripura

By PTI

AGARTALA: Twenty four Bangladeshi youths were today arrested with suspected terror links from the Agartala railway station, a senior police official said.

All of them were carrying fake Aadhaar cards and a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is coming from Guwahati tomorrow to interrogate the youths, the official said.

Acting on a tip-off, Mobile Task Force (MTF) personnel raided the railway station and arrested the 24 Bangladeshis, who reached here from Delhi in the Tripura Sundari Express, MTF Superintendent of Police Abhijit Chowdhury told PTI.

The MTF, a section of the state police, deals with illegal immigration and related cases.

"All of them were carrying fake Aadhaar cards, showing they were issued from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. We checked the Aadhaar cards online and found they were fake. Some of them had identity cards issued from different madrassas of our country," Chowdhury said.

A team of NIA is coming from Guwahati tomorrow to interrogate them, Chowdhury said adding, that "we cannot rule out the possibility of their link with any terrorist outfit".

"The youths were not carrying any valid passports. Three had Bangladeshi passports but those have been expired long back," he said.

Following the arrests, the DGP asked various central and state intelligence agencies to interrogate them.