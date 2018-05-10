Bhopal diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Lamps of unity illuminate

Buddh Purnima On the eve of Buddh Purnima, monks at Buddhabhoomi Dhammadoot Sangh in Chuna Bhati area hosted an event to celebrate unity in diversity. The monks along with religious leaders lit countless ‘diyas’ (earthern lamps) and prayed for brotherhood and harmony. After lighting of the lamps, the religious leaders took out a procession to spread the message of harmony and brotherhood as taught by Lord Buddha. “Lord Buddha gave the message of peace, harmony and brotherhood sarv-dharma-sambhaav, which is the main theme guiding the programme,” Sangh chairman Sagar Tehra said.

Naga sadhus protest MoS status to 5 babas

Granting minister of state status to five babas and religious leaders by the state government hasn’t gone down well with other sadhus. The move was construed as a poll stunt in the BJP-ruled state. Naga sadhus and others from various akharas protested atYadgaar-e- Shaahjahani Park on April 30, alleging a scam in the CM’s Narmada Seva Yatra. Led by Swami Vairagyanand Giri, the agitated sadhus wanted to mrach towards the CM House, but were stopped by the police. The sadhus questioned why was MoS status not given during the last 12 years. The government decision was aimed to stop sadhus from raising voice against the scam in the Narmada Yatra, they said.

Facelift of dormitories at TT Stadium

The decade-old dormitories at Tatya Tope Stadium are being renovated to render modern facilities to promising players of government-run sports academies staying there. The sports department runs over 20 full-time residential sports academies and players get free accommodation at the stadium. In the first phase around six dormitories are being renovated. They will be equipped with much needed modern facilities. All wooden furniture will be replaced with steel.

CAG audit exposes corruption in hospital

A CAG audit has revealed payment of inflated laundry bills at the JP Hospital in Bhopal. The government hospital paid the laundry service firm for washing over nine lakh linen clothes, but the firm had actually washed only two lakh plus clothes. The hospital made fraudulent excess payment of J48 lakh-plus to the laundry service firm without even going into the actual details furnished by different wards. The excess payments were made by the hospital’s Rogi Kalyan Samiti (Patients Welfare Committee).

63 Bhopal schools lose affiliation

The school education department cancelled affiliation of 63 private schools in Bhopal for flouting the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The schools had boasted of infrastructure in conformity with the RTE norms, but a scrutiny revealed that their claims were false. These schools had applied for renewal of affiliation for the new academic year. On the spot visit revealed that these schools had no separate toilets for boys and girls.

