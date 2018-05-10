Delhi University announces admissions for 2018-19 academic session

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi University today announced admissions to Ph.D, M.Phil, postgraduate and undergraduate courses for 2018-19 academic session, and registration process for all categories and quotas will be online.

Registration for undergraduate programmes will commence on May 15, postgraduate programmes and postgraduate diploma in cyber security and law on May 18, for Ph.D and M.Phil programmes it will commence on May 20, according to a statement issued by the varsity.

Aiming to educate students and parents about the admission process, the varsity will hold 'Open Day' sessions between May 21 and May 29 (except Sunday) at Conference Centre near Gate number 4 in North Campus.

"Open Days will have two sessions - 10 am to 11.30 am and 12 pm to 1.30 pm. On these days, information about registration, admission process, schedule and other related information would be provided," the statement said.

After a short presentation, expert comments of panellists representing various departments of the varsity will follow during the session, it said.