Haryana to start 31 government colleges for girls

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana government has decided to start 31 government colleges for girls from July, said Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma.

The minister said this at an event here yesterday, adding that all the 31 colleges, till the time their construction is complete, would function from "vacant buildings of government schools or other organisations" starting July 2018.

"Till the construction of college buildings gets completed, these colleges would run in vacant buildings of government schools or other organisations so that girls would not have to travel far places for education," Sharma said.

Sharma further said that the government has been making concerted effort to promote education for girls in the state.