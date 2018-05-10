Home Nation

Plea in Delhi High Court claims Jet Airways cleared suspended pilots for flight duties

The matter was initially mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, which asked the petitioner to file an application.

Published: 10th May 2018 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Jet Airways aircraft used for representation. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A plea was today moved in the Delhi High Court alleging that Jet Airways had cleared two of its pilots to continue flying despite aviation regulator DGCA suspending their license for allowing unauthorised entry into the cockpit of a flight operated by them.

The matter was initially mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, which asked the petitioner to file an application.

Subsequently, the petitioner, journalist Rajneesh Kapur, filed an application alleging that Jet's Vice President (Operations), in contravention of the order of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), had directed that both the suspended pilots be used for flight duties.

The application, filed through advocate Nikhil Borwankar, also claims that one of the two pilots had also undertaken a flight while his license was suspended.

The plea also questioned the appointment of the VP (Operations), alleging that his nomination to the post has not been confirmed by the DGCA.

It also alleged that the Senior Vice President of Operations, a foreign national, was appointed to the post without any security clearance and it was he who had nominated the Vice President of Operations.

The application was filed in Kapur's main petition in which he has alleged that Jet Airways was flouting national and international flight safety regulations by allowing unauthorised persons to travel overseas by "masquerading" as crew on a "general declaration".

The petition has claimed that the general declaration, which is a declaration of the passengers, air crew and cargo, being ferried in an international flight by the flight operator, allowed people "to avoid obtaining a visa and pass undetected into foreign territory".

In support of his allegation, the petitioner has cited the January 2018 incident of a Jet Airways cabin crew member being arrested by the Department of Revenue Intelligence for being in possession of contraband foreign currency worth over Rs three crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

24 Bangladeshi youths with suspected terror links held in Tripura

Maharashtra cop caught on camera extorting money from tourist at Ellora Caves

SC refuses to pass any order on promotion of ED official probing Aircel-Maxis deal case

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies