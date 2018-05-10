Home Nation

Shiv Sena lauds Rahul Gandhi for being dignified while criticising PM Modi

Rebuking the BJP for criticising Gandhi's comments, the Sena said people would decide if the Congress president would become the Prime Minister in 2019 or face defeat.

Published: 10th May 2018 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi during the launch of 'Samruddha Bharat' event in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena today praised Congress president Rahul Gandhi for being dignified while attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speeches and said he could pose a challenge to the BJP in 2019.

The BJP should have welcomed Gandhi's declaration of his Prime Ministerial ambitions, the NDA ally said, adding that it was against democracy to make fun of Gandhi over his remark.

The BJP should have challenged him to defeat it in the 2019 general polls.

Gandhi had said two days ago that he was ready to occupy the Prime Minister's post if his party wins the most seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, making known his ambition for the top executive post.

Reacting to the comment, Modi wondered whether the country would ever accept such an "immature and naamdar (famous)" leader for the post.

Rebuking the BJP for criticising Gandhi's comments, the Sena said people would decide if the Congress president would become the Prime Minister in 2019 or face defeat.

"However, saying that he (Gandhi) is eager to become the Prime Minister or making fun of him is against democracy," it said in an editorial in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"If there is democracy left in the country, the BJP should have welcomed Gandhi's statement and challenged him to defeat it in 2019," the Sena said.

Lavishing praise on the 47-year-old Congress leader, the Sena said, "Rahul Gandhi today is not the same as he was in 2014. He has become a strong-minded person after bearing criticism. He can pose a challenge to the BJP in 2019 and the Gujarat Assembly polls have proved this."

According to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, the BJP uses "derogatory" language against Gandhi but he has never stooped to those levels to attack Modi and has "respected" him as the Prime Minister.

Gandhi's opponents have to agree that he has maintained a "certain degree of political class", the Sena said.

Taking a jibe at Modi, it said, "The PM has started remembering his 'alliance dharma' now. We are happy to hear that."

It said the BJP thinks there is no dialogue between the Congress and its allies. But what has been the BJP's level of interaction with its coalition partners and how many decisions in the interest of the country have been taken by working together, the bickering ally sought to know.

Allies were being "stabbed in the back" with the sword of power, which the BJP got due to the collective efforts of NDA partners, the Marathi daily said.

If the BJP asks how Gandhi can be the contender for the Prime Ministerial post when there are seniors in the Congress and UPA allies, then BJP stalwarts like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will be the right persons to answer, the Sena quipped.

"Similarly, Modi and (BJP chief) Amit Shah appointed the (country's) president without talking to NDA partners," the publication claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shiv Sena Rahul Gandhi PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Supreme Court stays Calcutta High Court order on West Bengal panchayat polls

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal suffering from pancreatic ailment, says son Pankaj

Justice Chelameswar writes letter to CJI Dipak Misra, calls for Collegium meeting on Justice Joseph's SC elevation

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies
Russia will bring up the curtain for the biggest footballing stage on earth when they face Saudi Arabia on Thursday June 14. However, some of the prominent names of the game are in race against time to be fit for the summer. Don't be amazed if you don't find some of these men in their national colours in Moscow. (AFP Images)
Injury woes: Big names likely to miss FIFA World Cup 2018