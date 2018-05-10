Home Nation

Train service again suspended in Kashmir after protestors damage track

Train service was resumed only on Wednesday after remaining suspended for security reasons since Sunday after an encounter ensued in Shopian in which five militants were killed.

Published: 10th May 2018

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Train service has again been suspended in the Kashmir valley on Thursday after protestors damaged a portion of track, a railway official said.

Train service was resumed only on Wednesday after remaining suspended for security reasons since Sunday after an encounter ensued in Shopian in which five Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants were killed.

Later, during the subsequent demonstrations, six civilians died in security force action, the official said.

''We had resumed the train service from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region.

We had to suspend the service after some demonstrators damaged track at Panzgam yesterday in the afternoon,'' he added.

He said about 300 track-circuit operating clip (TCOC) are missing.

He said it will take one or two days to repair the track and replace the TCOC.

No train will run on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region.

Similarly, no train will chug on Srinagar-Badgam and Baramulla in north Kashmir, he added.

''We have suffered heavy damage to rail coaches, tracks and lighting system in the past also,'' he said.

This is the 50th time the train service has been suspended in the valley this month.

Last month, the service had to be suspended eight times for security reasons.

''In the past we were suspended train service on the advice of police for security reasons but this time we had to stop all trains after the tracks were damaged'', he said.

Last month, the window panes, including front screen, were damaged after some demonstrators pelted stones on train between Srinagar- Baramulla track, he said.

The service is for common people and their security cannot be compromised, he added.

