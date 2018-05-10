Home Nation

Undeterred by Chennai man’s death, tourists enjoy Jammu and Kashmir

Tourists holidaying in Kashmir Valley are undeterred by the killing of a young man from Chennai in a stone pelting incident.

Published: 10th May 2018

Tourists are not giving in to the volatile situation prevailing in the Kashmir Valley | ZAHOOR PUNJABI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Tourists holidaying in the Valley are undeterred by the killing of a young man from Chennai in a stone pelting incident saying “it was an isolated incident and Kashmir is heaven and its people are very hospitable and helpful”. Pradeep of Maharashtra, who is part of a group of six, said they didn’t have any problems.

“We arrived on April 7 and visited many places. The people here are very cooperative and helpful,” he said. He said once their vehicle had to drive back as stone pelting was taking place ahead. “The driver safely carried us away from the spot”. Many tourists visited the historic Mughal garden at Nishat on Wednesday.

“We arrived here on May 6 and there was some panic the next day after the tourist died. However, the hotel, locals and our driver assured us that nothing will happen as you are the guests of Kashmir,” said Prateek Bali of Madhya Pradesh. Ganesh from Bengaluru said, “We had booked advance tickets and decided to go ahead with the travel.”

He said there was some fear due to the situation in the Valley. “It is turning out to be adventurous tourism as hundreds of security men are on the roads”. Mohammad Junaid Ansari from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh said, “One incident cannot stop people from coming to this paradise on earth. It was isolated and can happen anywhere.”

