Uttar Pradesh: Thunderstorm kills 16, injures 27

Namita Bajpai

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After causing havoc and claiming hundreds across the country last Wednesday, the thunderstorm accompanied by rains claimed 16 lives and left 27 persons injured in Uttar Pradesh on late Wednesday night. Most of the casualties were reported from western UP. The CM issued directives to the officials concerned to ensure that rescue and relief was provided to the affected people at the earliest.

As per UP Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar, Etawah was the worst hit district where four persons lost their lives followed by three each in Mathura and Aligarh. Two persons died each in Ferozabad and Agra while one death each was reported from Hathras and Kanpur Dehat. Except, Kanpur Dehat, rest six affected district fall in state’s western belt.



“The collectors of all the storm-hit districts have been directed to provide relief to the victims within next 24 hours. They have been asked to assess the damage to crops and send a report to the state government,” said the state relief commissioner.



The Braj region, comprising Mathura, Agra, Aligarh and Hathras districts, had been bracing for thunderstorm since Tuesday in the wake of the met department’s predictions and subsequent alerts. While

Aligarh and Hathras witnessed high-velocity winds accompanied by heavy rain, parts of the Mathura, Agra and Etawah districts also had stormy weather.



Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said that 37 cattle perished while seven houses were damaged in the thunderstorm. “Compensation to the families of the deceased and injured as well as those whose houses were damaged and cattle died will be distributed by Thursday evening following the directives of the chief minister,” he claimed.



At most of the places, people died after coming in contact with electric poles. In Mathura, one of the three

casualties was reported from Mant tehsil where Shakuntala Singh, 55, was electrocuted. Rest two deaths were reported from Khanjara Bans village and Mahawant area in the district.

In Firozabad, Rajesh Joshi of Om Nagar died after he came under the collapsing electric pole. Ram Ratan, 37, of Nagla Natholi in Agra district died after a tree tore through the roof of his hut. In Hathras, a 15-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning at Mohabbatpura village.

An official release said the CM had asked the ministers-in-charge and district magistrates to visit the affected districts. He said the assessment of the damage should be done immediately and repair work must begin at the earliest.



Meanwhile, as per the government sources, the met department had issued a warning for inclement weather for the next five days also. Thunderstorm accompanied by high-velocity wind may hit the districts

of east and west UP on May 12.

Similarly, on May 13 and 14, a dust storm and squall may hit isolated places in the state. Meanwhile, May 2 storm had claimed 73 lives and 91 persons were injured across 23 districts in UP.