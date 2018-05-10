Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Woman who accused BJP MLA's son of raping her threatens to immolate herself

The legislator has refuted the charges levelled by the woman and alleged the Samajwadi Party was playing politics to malign his image.

Published: 10th May 2018 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 11:12 PM

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A woman who alleged the son of a BJP MLA had raped her has threatened to immolate herself if the "accused" person was not arrested by May 21.

The police have stepped up her security as the 28-year-woman also claimed today she was getting life threats since the past two days pressuring her to enter into a compromise with the persons she had accused, officials said here.

Refuting MLA Roshanlal Verma's claims, the woman said she was running from pillar to post since the past five years to get justice but to no avail.

The woman said she would immolate herself if the MLA and his son were not arrested by May 21.

Meanwhile, the SP Dr N Chinappa said security of the victim had been stepped up and a gunner was provided to her.

The woman, who staged a 'dharna' at the collectorate office on Monday, had alleged she was raped by MLA's son and also held captive in 2011.

The lawmaker had however clarified that it was "old matter" in which the police had given a "clean chit" and accused the opposition Samajwadi Party of playing politics to malign his image.

"It's an attempt by the Samajwadi Party to malign my image. On November 23, 2016, the CB-CID had filed the final report in the matter and termed the matter as fake. The woman had herself given a statement before a magistrate that neither was she abducted nor was she raped and my son's name was included under pressure of SP leaders," BJP MLA Roshanlal Verma had told reporters.

