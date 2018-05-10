Home Nation

West Bengal panchayat polls: SC to hear state poll panel's plea at 2 pm

Anticipating the SEC's move, the state's main opposition CPI(M) and BJP have filed a caveat before the top court saying that no ex-parte orders should be passed.

Supreme Court

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear the West Bengal State Election Commission's plea, challenging the Calcutta High Court order directing it to accept the nominations of candidates who have filed their papers electronically within the stipulated time for the panchayat elections, at 2 pm today.

The State Election Commission (SEC), which approached the apex court today, has sought a stay of the operation of yesterday's order, saying it would suffer "irreparable loss and injury" that cannot be compensated.

Caveat is a legal notice to a court or public officer that certain actions may not be taken without informing the person who gave the notice.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud was told by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for BJP's West Bengal unit, that the copy of the SEC's petition be supplied to them and the court may list the matter for hearing on May 11.

