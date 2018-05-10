Woman chops off her tongue, offers it at temple in Madhya Pradesh

By PTI

MORENA: A 45-year-old woman chopped off her tongue and offered it at a temple in a village here, the police said today.

Guddi Tomar, a devotee of Goddess Durga, cut her tongue yesterday and offered it at the Bijasen Mata temple in Tarsama village, about 50 kms from here, following which she fell unconscious, Porsa police station in-charge Atul Singh said.

Some people present in the temple took her to Morena's district hospital where she is undergoing treatment, he said.

The police officer said the woman took the step out of her own "faith and belief".

The woman's husband, Ravi Tomar, said his wife had been visiting the Bijasen temple every day in the morning and evening since they were married.

"We have three sons. My wife is a devotee of Goddess Durga.

She suddenly sliced off her tongue yesterday afternoon when she was offering prayers at the temple," he said.