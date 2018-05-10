Home Nation

Yoga guru Ramdev moves Delhi High Court against lifting of ban on book on his life

Justice R K Gauba is likely to hear today his plea which has been filed against the publisher and the author of the book.

Published: 10th May 2018 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Yoga guru Ramdev has approached the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order removing the ban on publication and sale of a book purportedly on his life, which he claimed contained defamatory content.

Justice R K Gauba is likely to hear today his plea which has been filed against the publisher and the author of the book.

Ramdev has challenged a civil judge's April 28 order by which the court had lifted the ban on the book by setting aside the injunction order of the trial court in August last year.

The judge had struck down the order to prohibit/ban the publication and sale of the book by "stifling" the right of freedom and speech and expression guaranteed to the author and the publisher under the Article 19(1) of the Constitution till the final disposal of the suit.

In August last year, a Delhi court had restrained publisher Juggernaut Books from publishing and selling the book titled 'Godman To Tycoon', which was allegedly based on the life of the yoga guru, till further orders.

It had also restrained Amazon India and Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd from selling the book online and said any pending delivery of the book to buyers be stopped immediately.

The book was published in July last year and authored by journalist Priyanka Pathak Narain, who was represented through advocate Satyajit Sarna in the court.

Ramdev, in his suit, had alleged that the information in the book was false, tended to injure his reputation and led to an inference that the yoga guru had been involved in mischievous and criminal activities to achieve fame and success.

The publisher had earlier said that the book was a work of serious journalism.

It was the product of over fifty interviews, many of them taped, with Ramdev and key players in his life, including close aides and family members, it had said.

"The book contains a detailed 25-page note on sources that lists the interviews, articles, police reports and RTI replies that are the basis of each chapter," it had said in the statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramdev Ramdev book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Nine killed in Uttar Pradesh thunderstorm

West Bengal actress dies after bitten by snake used as prop during jatra

Gujarat: Students can now change course to get into MBBS

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona