Arrested Lashkar-e-Toiba militant asks ultras to shun violence in viral video

Aijaz Ahmad Gojri — the militant seen in the video — was arrested with nine others in north Kashmir for their alleged role in civilian killings.

Published: 11th May 2018 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The video of an arrested Lashkar-e-Toiba militant appealing three other fellow militants to return to their families has gone viral in Kashmir.

Aijaz Ahmad Gojri — the militant seen in the video — was arrested with nine others in north Kashmir for their alleged role in civilian killings. ‘My name is Aijaz Ahmad Gojri.

I request my other friends Suhaib Akhoon, Mohsin Mushtaq Bhat and Nasir Amin Drazi, who are on the wrong path and have left their families, their good life and living in forests, to return home. I request Nasir to come back as his mother is very ill,” he says in the two-minute video.  

Gojri says the Army gave him a “new life” by arresting him rather than killing him.

