BJP, PDP not on the same page on unilateral truce in Jammu and Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A day after the all-party meeting convened by Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti urged the Centre to announce a unilateral ceasefire in Kashmir during Ramzan and Amarnath Yatra, BJP’s J&K unit on Thursday said it doesn’t support the move.

“Ceasefire is not a one-way process. The militants should take the initiative of not firing on the security forces,” BJP vice-president and J&K in-charge Avinash Khanna told TNIE.

“If militants continue to kill people and stone pelters attack tourists, it is the responsibility of the government to tackle those elements,” Khanna added.

State BJP spokesman Arun Gupta said, “We want the people of Kashmir to live peacefully and they have every right to live peacefully. But ceasefire cannot bring peace.” He added that a unilateral ceasefire would give militants chance to regroup.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Rajnath Singh said in Lucknow that he had not been directly apprised of Mufti’s appeal but he would talk to her.