IMD forecasts thunderstorm over Nagaland

The IMD forecast stated that "thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds" would likely prevail over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Published: 11th May 2018 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

EPS file image of a Thunderstorm used for representational purpose only

By UNI

KOHIMA: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast of inclement weather prevailing over the North East Region.

As per the IMD forecast, the rains would subside during the intervening period in the North East with storm clouds concentrating in isolated pockets over the coastal south and the northern regions of the country.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Mon and Longleng and parts of Mokokchung of Nagaland remained cut off following the rainstorm on Wednesday last.

The SDO (Transmission) of Mokokchung Transmission Division, in a press release informed that the inclement weather affected the 66KV Mokokchung-Tuli-Naginimora-Tizit transmission line cutting supply to entire Mon and Longleng districts and also Changtongya and Tuli.

"The Department is making all efforts to restore power supply at the earliest.

Affected consumers are requested to kindly bear with the inconvenience," the release said.

