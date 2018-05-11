Home Nation

Judges who served in fast track courts entitled for retiral benefits: Supreme Court

The top court, said the Fast Track Court Scheme was brought in to deal with the exigency of huge pendency of cases.

Published: 11th May 2018 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today ruled that judicial officers, who have rendered their services as fast track court judges, were entitled to pensionery and retiral benefits.

The top court, said the Fast Track Court Scheme was brought in to deal with the exigency of huge pendency of cases and the judicial officers in Jharkhand were appointed to the such courts who continued to work for almost a decade.

A bench of Justices J Chelameswar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul said "the need to set up Fast Track courts arose on account of delays in the judicial process, targeting certain priority areas for quicker adjudication".

Had there been adequate cadre strength of judicial officers, there would have been no need to set up these Fast Track courts, it said.

"We are, thus, unhesitatingly and unequivocally of the view that all the appellants and Judicial Officers identically situated are entitled to the benefit of the period of service rendered as Fast Track court Judges, to be counted for their length of service in determination of their pension and retiral benefits," the bench said.

The first preference for appointment as judges of fast track courts is given to ad hoc promotions from amongst the eligible judicial officers, while the second preference was given to retired judges who had good service records.

The third preference envisaged was to the members of the Bar for direct appointment to these courts.

Dealing with the case, the top court said that judicial officers in Jharkhand, who were appointed to the fast track courts after the state was carved out of Bihar on November 25, 2000, did not get the job "at the whims and fancy of any person, but were next in line on the merit list of a judicial recruitment process.

"It said these judges have rendered their services over a period of nine years and have performed their role as Judges satisfactorily, otherwise there would have been no occasion for their appointment to the regular cadre strength.

"We believe that it is a matter of great regret that these appellants (judicial officers) who have performed the functions of a Judge to the satisfaction of the competent authorities should be deprived of their pension and retiral benefits for this period of service," it said and denying them the same would be "unjust and unfair".

The judicial officers had initially joined the service as Fast Track Judges, which was was challenged by certain members of the lower judiciary.

Their appointment was eventually upheld by the top court and their services regularised as district judges.

However, after the appointment, they were denied permission to withdraw salary under their earlier General Provident Fund by stating that their earlier services as Fast Track Judges will not be considered.

The judicial officers were also denied other benefits like leave encashment and travel allowances.

They challenged the denial of benefits in the Jharkhand High Court which ruled against them, following which they challenged the order in apex court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court fast track courts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Why are you continuing with this farce coalition government: P Chidambaram to Mehbooba Mufti

Navy to focus on big data analytics, artificial intelligence

money, currency, economy

Police, election commission officials raid Congress candidate's house

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood