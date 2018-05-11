Militants attack guard post in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Militants today attacked a guard post in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, triggering a gunfight with security forces in which a policeman was critically injured, a police official said.

He said the militant attack on the post at Wardwan in Soibug area of central Kashmir was successfully repulsed by the police.

However, he said, a policeman was critically injured and has been admitted to a hospital.

All arms and ammunition there are safe, the official said, adding the area has been cordoned off.

There have been several such attacks recently when militants attempted to snatch rifles from the policemen on duty.