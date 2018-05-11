Home Nation

Security beefs up for Friday prayers in Gurugram

According to the administration, prayers will be held in seventy-six open places in the city, for which security arrangements have been chalked out.

Published: 11th May 2018 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Right-wing activists had stopped Muslims from offering Friday namaz prayers in the open at Gurugram last week | Express

By ANI

GURUGRAM: In view of the ongoing Gurugram namaz row, the city's authorities have appointed 76 duty magistrates to supervise the Friday prayers by the Muslims.

According to the administration, prayers will be held in seventy-six open places in the city, for which security arrangements have been chalked out.

Alerts have been announced throughout the city and the police of the districts of Assam have also been asked to be observant.

In the wake of Gurugram locals objecting to Muslims conducting their prayer rites in the open, the Gurugram Police Commissioner and District Collector, on May 8, met with the members of the community to discuss the issue.

In an earlier meeting conducted between top executives of the Police, the District Administration and the members of the Hindu and Muslim community, a decision to form a 15-member committee, comprising of both Hindu and Muslim members was arrived upon, with the committee set to make decisions on key issues of religious interests, such as the one in question now.

The Haryana Waqf board had on May 7, alleged encroachments on 19 mosques in Gurugram that were lying unused or were illegally occupied, which was forcing Muslims to pray in the open.

The Board demanded intervention from state authorities and the vacating of all illegally occupied places so that it could be used for offering prayers on Friday. The outfit also urged to provide police protection to those offering prayers at these places.

On April 20, six people were arrested for disturbing namaz in Gurugram as Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti has called for a ban on namaz in open spaces.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
security friday prayer Gurugram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

JKLF activist's death sparks protests in PoK

Raid on stenographer yields Rs 9 lakh cash, property papers in Madhya Pradesh

Curfew-like restrictions in Srinagar

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
World's biggest film festival in Cannes is the celebration of cinema which is held every year in May at Cannes, a picture-perfect city located on the French Riviera. The 71st edition of the Festival de Cannes (May 8-19) will once again witness an impressi
Cannes 2018: Kangana's retro looks, Deepika's Haute Couture gown, Lupita Nyong'o in Dior and many more
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State