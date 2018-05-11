Home Nation

Silence of Rajbhawan over rising anarchy in Uttar Pradesh astonishing, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that despite the number of crimes no "accountability" was being fixed by the government.

Published: 11th May 2018 08:29 PM

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today claimed that the "silence of Rajbhawan" over the increasing anarchy in the state was astonishing.

"The silence of Rajbhavan over increasing anarchy in the state is astonishing," he claimed, adding that the state was in a grip of fear due to lawlessness.

"The chief minister is saying that by encounters, he would establish Ramrajya, but the criminals are committing heinous crimes and roaming scott free", he alleged.

He said those who died due to police atrocities and in fake encounters should be compensated.

He alleged that the Yogi Adityanath led-government had failed on all fronts and the BJP ministers lacked collective responsibility and made a mockery of the democracy.

"While farmers suicides could not be controlled, incidents of fake encounters, rapes of minors are increasing," Yadav alleged.

"The state's situation is going from bad to worse.

No section is feeling safe.

Be it farmers, teachers, traders or lawyers all are unsafe in the present regime," he said, adding that the people were looking for an opportunity to get rid of the present "misrule".

Yadav had yesterday accused the BJP government of misusing the police.

"The BJP is misusing the UP Police, which is inflicting torture on the people and creating fear among them.

The SP is not only raising questions, but also telling other opposition parties that the government is engaged in fake encounters," he had alleged.

Yadav, taking a jibe at Adityanath, had claimed, "The chief minister is not bothered about improving the law and order of UP.

He is more bothered about the law and order of Karnataka (where he was campaiging for the Assembly elections)."

