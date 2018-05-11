Times ranks IIT-Roorke fourth among IITs in Emerging Economies University Rankings 2018

Home Nation

DEHRADUN: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has been ranked 4th among the IITs in the 2018 Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies Universities Rankings, one of the world's influential university rankings.

IIT-Roorkee has also been ranked 5th among all national universities/institutes, coming next only to Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur, an IIT-R press release said here.

The overall ranking of IIT Roorkee has improved to 56th position from last year's 62nd, it said.

Speaking about the performance of IIT Roorkee in the rankings, its Director Ajit K Chaturvedi said he was happy that the work of his colleagues and students was getting recognized globally.

IIT-Roorke

