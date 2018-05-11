Home Nation

UGC approves country's first railway university in Gujarat

Published: 11th May 2018 11:30 PM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission on Friday granted deemed to be university status to the first ever railway university in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The grant has been given in the De-novo category to the National Rail and Transportation Institute, following an approval by the Union Human Resources Development ministry which means that the it will be an institution with the focus on teaching and research in unique and “emerging areas of knowledge”.

NRTI, a statement by the UGC said, will help to attract fresh talent into transportation related sectors, in addition to developing the capabilities of existing talent.

“The genesis for establishing the university came from the Hon’ble Prime Minister when he stressed the urgent need for quality manpower in the rail sector,” it added.

This University will offer unique UG and PG programs proposed in emerging areas along with research programs to be conducted in the emerging area of Transportation.

Being the first rail university in the country, it will have high potential for attracting good students and bright faculty and also offer better employment opportunities for students.

Sources in the ministry said that efforts were also on to set up country’s first dedicated defense university at the earliest.

