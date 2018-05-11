Woman arrested for trying to frame man in false rape case in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 26-year-old woman and two of her accomplices were arrested here for falsely implicating a man in a gang rape case, a police official said today.

The woman had lodged a complaint on May 7 at the Chapar police station against one Ravinder Kumar, they said.

During investigation, it was found that the woman had received Rs 40,000 for lodging the complaint, Superintendent of Police, City, Ombir Singh said.

She along with two others were arrested yesterday for lodging the fake gang rape case, he said, adding that one of the accused was at large.

The woman had claimed that Kumar along with his friends had raped her on the pretext of giving her a job, the officer said.