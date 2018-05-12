Home Nation

Anybody can be PM, Rahul Gandhi popular with the public: BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha

Firing a fresh salvo, disgruntled BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha today questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of Rahul Gandhi for expressing readiness to become PM.

Published: 12th May 2018 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor-turned-BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha (File |AFP)

By PTI

PATNA: Firing a fresh salvo, disgruntled BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha today questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of Rahul Gandhi for expressing readiness to become PM, and alleged that he was indulging in "attention diversion politics" instead of answering the "pertinent" questions raised by the Congress president.

In a series of tweets on a day when assembly polls are being held in Karnataka, the Patna Sahib BJP MP said the Congress president, who has "matured in the past few years", was popular with the general public and asked what was wrong if the leader heading the biggest, oldest national party saw a possibility of becoming the next Prime Minister.

"Anybody can become PM in our country. Naamdar, Kaamdar, Daamdar or for that matter any average Samajhdaar, if he has the numbers and support."

"Why are we making such a hue and cry about it? After all, isn't it their internal matter and any PMship has to be through verdict of majority," Sinha said in a series of tweets tagging both Modi and the BJP and signing off with slogans of "Jai Karnataka, Jai Hindi!" Modi had mocked Rahul Gandhi's remarks that he is ready to become the PM if Congress emerges as the largest party in the 2019 general election, calling him immature and 'naamdar' (dynast).

"You (Gandhi) are 'naamdar', while I am 'kaamdar' (ordinary worker)," he had said earlier.

Sinha, who is at loggerhead with party leadership ever since being ignored in Bihar election in 2015, is frequently seen in the company of former Union minister Yashwant Sinha who quit BJP recently after consistently attacking Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

He went to meet jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad and had also met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently in the national capital along with Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, another vocal critic of Modi Government.

Sinha, who served as Union minister in the NDA government of A B Vajpayee, said that instead of answering "pertinent questions" raised by Congress President "we go for attention diversion politics an art which we have mastered, far from development and other issues".

"Sir, you received our full support along with media support and now you are raising slogans so that it isn't taken over? What's wrong if the president of the biggest, oldest national party sees the possibility and wishes to become the next PM, if he wins the upcoming elections," Sinha said on Twitter, tagging the BJP.

"By the way, the president of the oldest party has really matured in the past few years and has been raising some pertinent questions which we are refusing to answer or even entertain. The Neerav, the Lalit, the Mallyas, the Bank, the Rafael deal and so on," Sinha said in another tweet, tagging both Modi and the BJP.

"Instead of answering, we go for attention diversion politics an art which we have mastered, far from development and other issues."

"However Sir, its a matter of our people, our politics and our policies, so less said the better. With regards to you! Jai Karnataka, Jai Hindi!," the BJP leader said in another tweet on the micro-blogging site.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shatrughan Sinha BJP MP Rahul Gandhi PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
HANDCUFF, ARREST

Thane Call Detail Record scam: Crime Branch makes 14th arrest

Senior RJD leader Rabri Devi becomes opposition leader in Bihar legislative council

UP Civic body chairperson, Hindu outfit leader booked for graveyard land grab bid

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
First time voters at Padamanabhanagar Governent school in Bengaluru. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka goes to poll; 5 crore voters to decide state's fate
They are the darlings of football fans all around the world but never before have contested in the biggest stage of international football ever before. Here are five present-day superstars for whom Russia is going to be the first World Cup of their career
Five superstars who are going to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Russia