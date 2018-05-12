Home Nation

CPM not to join any poll platform with Congress: Sitaram Yechury

Criticising the BJP's policy, Sitaram Yechury said the poor has become poorer and the rich richer in the country.

Published: 12th May 2018

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Making it clear that the CPM will not join any political front or alliance with the Congress, the party's general secretary Sitaram Yechury today said its main objective to be unseat the BJP from power in the next general elections.

Yechury, who began his two-day visit to Odisha today, said that considering the political situation prevailing in the country, the BJP government should be unseated.

CPM will make necessary efforts to ensure that the saffron party will not be able to take advantage of the polarisation of votes of the non-BJP parties, Yechury told reporters here.

Criticising the BJP's policy, Yechury said the poor has become poorer and the rich richer in the country.

Asked about the BJD government in Odisha, the veteran CPM leader said it has a major role to play against the BJP.

"The Odisha State Committee of the CPI(M) will take a decision whether to go with the BJD in the ensuing 2019 elections," Yechury said while replying to a query if his party may align with the BJD.

Stating that CPM will not share any political front or alliance with the Congress, Yechury, however, did not deny the possibility of an understanding with the Congress in the local level.

"There may be an understanding keeping an eye on defeating the BJP," he said.

Yechury said history says that fronts are formed after elections and not before it.

In 1996, the United Front led by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda was formed after elections and the UPA government, led by former prime minster Manmohan Singh, was formed after elections in 2004, he pointed out.

Yechury today attended a party programme at Berhampur.

CPM Sitaram Yechury Congress

