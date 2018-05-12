Home Nation

Dalit man's murder in Saharanpur a blot on nation: BJP MP Udit Raj

Bhim Army regional president Kamal Walia’s brother Sachin was allegedly shot by unidentified assailants in Ramnagar village on Wednesday, the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap.

Published: 12th May 2018 06:54 AM

BJP MP Udit Raj (Photo : Facebook)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a huge embarrassment to the Bharatiya Janata Party, its own MP Udit Raj has claimed that the murder of a Dalit youth in the party-ruled Uttar Pradesh highlighted the frightening situation of Dalits in the country.

Bhim Army regional president Kamal Walia’s brother Sachin was allegedly shot by unidentified assailants in Ramnagar village on Wednesday, the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap. Significantly, the murder took place exactly one year after Saharanpur witnessed one of the worst caste conflagrations.

The BJP MP termed Sachin’s murder as a blot on the nation. Stating that the situation in Saharanpur continued to be tense following the murder, Raj has called upon the UP government to conduct an impartial enquiry into the incident. The BJP MP added that Dalits in Saharanpur were living in an atmosphere of fear.

“The Dalit youth was murdered in the presence of senior officials of the state government. This incident is not just shameful, but a blot to the nation,” added Raj. Significantly, a couple of days before his brother’s murder, Kamal Walia had expressed apprehensions that Thakurs in the district were planning to engineer riots again on May 9, by taking out processions to provoke Dalits and the Bhim Army.

“Walia was a Dalit activist who raised issues concerning Dalits. On a day when the upper caste people were commemorating the Maharana Pratap Jayanti, they killed him despite senior police officials being present at the spot,” claimed the BJP MP.

The BJP MP reiterated that Dalits at various places, including Gwalior, Jodhpur, Sikar, Barmer, Hapur, Bhind and Jaipur, continue to be falsely implicated after the April 2 Bharat Bandh.

The anger of Dalit MPs seems to be growing inside the saffron party. Before this, at least four more MPs from the party have opened up on the alleged atrocities on Dalits under the BJP dispensation at the Centre and in states. Those who have raised their voice against the party management is Dr Yashwant Singh, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Nageen, Savitri Bai Phule, BJP MP from Bahraich, Chhote Lal Kharwar and Ashok Dohrey.

BJP Dalits Udit Raj Saharanpur Bhim Army

