Kin of independent candidate shot dead in Bhangar, former TMC MLA Arabul Islam arrested on Mamata's directive

By UNI

BARUIPUR: An eerie silence prevailed across trouble-torn Bhangar in South 24 Parganas, a day after a kin of an Independent candidate for Monday's Panchayat election was shot dead at Natunat and subsequent arrest of former Trinamool Congress MLA Arabul Islam following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's directive.

The strongman of Bhagar Arabul Islam, who was now being taken to Baruipur court for judicial production, was arrested from his North Gazipur's home garden at around 2230 hours, nearly six hours after Hafizul Mollah, an activist of Jomi Jibika Rokkha Committee, was shot dead from close range at Natunhat.

The victim was participating in a rally in support of Independent candidates for Monday's Panchayat poll across West Bengal.

Arabul was booked under various Sections, including 302, 307, 326, 148, 147.

Besides, TMC leader Arabul, one of his associates was arrested and police were looking for his brother Khude and son Hakimul in the murder case.

Local people put up road blockade at different junctions leading to Bhangar today.

The Jomi Jibika Rokkha Committee would organise a rally in Kolkata at around 1500 hours today to protest violence against its members by the ruling party.

The rally will be from Moulali to Dharmatala.